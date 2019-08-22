scorecardresearch
Nirav Modi remanded to custody in UK prison until Sept 19

By Aditi Khanna London, Aug 22 (PTI) Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until September 19. During a short remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from Wandsworth prison, the judge extended Modi's remand till September 19. Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case.He appeared for the second time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court in July. PTI AK NSA

