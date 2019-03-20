Nirav Modi's arrest has exposed Rahul's lies: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) Union minister Babul Supriyo Wednesday said the arrest of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has "exposed the web of lies" created by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.The arrest also proves that as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in-charge, no one can loot India's resources and escape, he stressed. The comments came after Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested in London and a court remanded him in custody till March 29. "The arrest has exposed the web of lies spread and created by Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi has accused the government of not taking enough action, but the fact is it was during the UPA regime that loans were sanctioned to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya," Supriyo told a press conference. "They fled because they were aware that they can't roam scotfree by looting the people of this country," he added. On the opposition parties' accusation that the Centre had acted just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to draw political mileage, Supriyo said the allegations were "completely baseless". "The government was tracking the case and the arrest is a result of it. The opposition parties should stop drawing political conclusion to each and every incident that is happening. The people of this country are aware of the truth," he said. PTI PNT RBT RHL