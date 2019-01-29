Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate 331-metre-long Bein bridge in J-K's Samba district

By Anil Bhatt Samba (J&K), Jan 29 (PTI) Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the strategically important 331-metre-long Bein bridge here in mid-February, an officer said Tuesday. The bridge is considered to be most strategic for the movement of armed forces and the BSF along the Indo-Pak border, Commanding Officer Col Aditya Shahi told PTI. It will usher in a new revolution in the connectivity of roads and bridges in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, he said. "Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate 331.20-metre-long Bein bridge in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and dedicate it to the nation (in the middle of next month)," Col Shahi said.The Bein bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 21.03 crore under the supervision of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he said. "It has been completed six months before its scheduled time," he said, adding that the bridge is constructed on the Parole-Rajoura road. "The Bein bridge is strategically very important for the Army in deploying forces on the border areas as well as in smooth connectivity for the people of border villages in Samba sector," the officer said. The bridge is important as connectivity gets disrupted during monsoon. PTI AB SNESNE