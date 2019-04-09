Nirmohi Akhara moves SC, opposes Centre's plea to return acquired land around Ayodhya site to owners

New Delhi, April 9 (PTI) Nirmohi Akhara, one of the litigants in the Ayodhya case, Tuesday moved the Supreme Court opposing the Centre's plea seeking return of 67.390 acre of "non-disputed" acquired land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site to original owners.The Allahabad High Court in 2010 had decided that 2.77-acre disputed land at Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site would be divided into three equal parts and will be handed over to -- Nirmohi Akhara, Sunni Waqf Board, and Ram Lalla.The Nirmohi Akhara, in its fresh plea, has opposed the Centre's application by which it had sought modification of the Supreme Court's 2003 order to allow it to return to original owners the 67.390 acre of "non-disputed" acquired land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. The application has said that the Centre has proposed returning of acquired land to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas and that there are many temples on the acquired land and their rights would be affected if the land is returned to one party. The apex court had recently appointed mediators to find an amicable solution to the vexatious land dispute. PTI SJK MNL LLP LLP DVDV