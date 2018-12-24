Nishad dedicated his life to welfare of poor: Shah

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Expressing grief over the death of former Union minister Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad, BJP president Amit Shah Monday described him as a grassroots politician who dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor and deprived. He was an excellent politician, dynamic social worker and committed worker, Shah said, noting that he was BJP MP in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. A five-term Lok Sabha member, the 88-year-old leader breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi Monday morning and is survived by son Ajay Nishad, a BJP MP, and four daughters. In his long career, the veteran leader switched parties often, serving in the RJD, the JD(U) and the BJP, but maintained a firm grip on his support base. Nishad, Shah said, was the voice of Dalits, backwards and the poor and that his death has caused a void in the social and political life. PTI KR GVS