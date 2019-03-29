Nissan to hike Datsun GO and GO+ price by up to 4% from April

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Automaker Nissan India Friday said it will increase the price of Datsun GO and GO+ models by up to 4 per cent with effect from April 1. "With rise in input costs and several economic factors, we are making a nominal price adjustment to our Datsun GO and GO+ models," Nissan Motor India Director Sales and Commercial Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement. Datsun GO is currently priced between Rs 3.29 lakh and Rs 4.89 lakh, while GO+ is tagged at Rs 3.83 lakh to Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). On Thursday, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) had announced Rs 5,000 to Rs 73,000 price increase for its passenger and commercial vehicles from April. Earlier this week, French car maker Renault also announced up to 3 per cent increase in price of Kwid range in India from April. Last week, Tata Motors had announced an increase in price of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 25,000 from April on account of rising input costs and external economic conditions. Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover have also stated that they would raise the price of select models from April. PTI MSS RVKRVK