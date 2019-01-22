Nissan wheels in Kicks SUV at Rs 9.55 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Japanese automaker Nissan Tuesday launched its new SUV model Kicks in India, priced between Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model, designed specifically for the Indian market, will be available in petrol and diesel fuel options powered by 1.5 litre engines. Kicks will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and S-Cross from Maruti Suzuki, which are priced in the range of Rs 8.85 lakh and Rs 15.1 lakh. Commenting on the new model launch, Nissan Motor Co Senior Vice President and Chairman of management committee for Africa, Middle East and India Peyman Kargar said the vehicle reflects company's commitment to bring the best of Nissan global products and technology to India. "Our research and development (R&D) and design teams in India developed the SUV in collaboration with our teams in Japan, America and Brazil," he added. Nissan India Operations President Thomas Kuehl said, with its progressive design, the Kicks will stand out in the competitive SUV segment in India. As per the company, the model would deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.23 km per litre for petrol variants and 20.45 km per litre for diesel trims. The petrol versions are priced at Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 10.95 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.49 lakh, Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh. PTI MSS RKL ANSANS