NIT Hamirpur researchers protest demanding scholarship hike

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 4 (PTI) Scores of researchers working at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here wore black bands to demand an increase in the scholarships for the PhD and M.Tech students of the institution.The researchers alleged that there was no hike in their scholarships since 2014.They said the Centre should fulfill their demand to help them perform their work in a systematic manner.