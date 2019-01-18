NIT scholars stage dharna & candle march

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 18 (PTI) Research scholars of the National Institute of Technology here boycotted their classes on Friday in protest against the detention of their counterparts in Delhi during a dharna outside the Human Resource Development ministry office two days ago. The NIT Hamirpur students also staged dharna in the campus demanding an increase in their scholarships. The scholars said they also held a candle march in the institute on Thursday night and said they would continue with the agitation till all of their demands were met with. PTI CORR DJIHMB