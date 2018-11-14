NIT will soon get permanent campus: U'khand CM

Dehradun, Nov 14 (PTI) Amid reports of NIT Srinagar students refusing to return to their institute as it does not have a permanent campus, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat assured them Wednesday that their complaint will be redressed soon.Rawat said he spoke to Union Minister for Human Resource Prakash Javadekar about the matter. He said 122 acres of land near Sumari was identified and a proposal to transfer it to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar will be brought before the cabinet after the conclusion of the civic body elections in the state."A permanent campus for NIT Srinagar will soon be built. After the civic body polls are over and there is no model code of conduct in force, a proposal to this effect will be brought before the cabinet," he said.A separate road will be built for students to reach the administrative and faculty wings of the institute so that they are not forced to use the national highway, the chief minister said.Apart from a permanent campus for the NIT, other problems of the students are also being looked into, Rawat said. He also clarified that the institute will not be shifted anywhere as being apprehended by some sections of the students.Over 900 students of the NIT left en masse for their homes in October complaining about the institute not having a permanent campus of its own.They are still refusing to return to the institute despite repeated requests by its administration.The students were agitating for long demanding the institute be shifted from its present location along the NH-58.Three BTech students had met with accidents while commuting from one cluster of the institute's temporary campus to another along the highway. Two girl students of the institute were badly injured after being hit by a vehicle in early October while going from one part of the campus to the other sparking an agitation by the students. PTI ALM DPB