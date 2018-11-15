NITI Aayog constitutes Himalayan State Regional Council

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Government think tank NITI Aayog said Thursday it has constituted the Himalayan State Regional Council to ensure sustainable development of the Himalayan region. The Council has been constituted to review and implement identified action points based on the Reports of five Working Groups, which were established along thematic areas to prepare a roadmap for action, a NITI statement said.The Himalayan State Regional Council will be chaired by the Dr VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog and will consist of the Chief Secretaries of the Himalayan States as well as the Secretaries of key Central Ministries, senior officers of NITI Aayog as well as special invitees. PTI KKS KKS MRMR