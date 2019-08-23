NITI Aayog vice chairman's comments on country's economy shows crisis of confidence in govt: Yechury

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the government over the state of the country's economy on Friday, saying the NITI Aayog vice chairman's comments on the "alarming situation in the economy" showed the lack of confidence in the government.Terming the stress in the financial sector as "unprecedented", NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said nobody had faced this sort of situation in the last 70 years, where the entire financial system was under threat. "India is experiencing what it has not in decades as millions of livelihoods are destroyed. The government is busy pretending that all is well."Forget government spin. But when Niti Aayog chief and two members of the PM's Economic Advisory Council go public with the alarming situation in the Economy, it is a crisis of deep confidence in this govt. Is anyone responsible on top even listening to their own appointees?," the Left leader said in a tweet. PTI ASG RC