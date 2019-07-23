Niti allocates additional Rs 5 crore to Dholpur under Aspirational Districts plan

Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Think tank Niti Aayog has allocated additional Rs five crore to Rajasthan's Dholpur district, which secured 4th rank in the country on the basis of its performance in different sectors, including healthcare and financial inclusion, under the Aspirational Districts programme.Dholpur ranked 4th in the list of five highest scoring districts under the Aspirational Districts initiative by the Niti Aayog, and it consequently got entitled to receive additional Rs five crore."The district has been allocated additional fund of Rs 5 crore by the Niti Aayog. The district secured overall rank of 4 in the list of five on the basis of performance in areas like healthcare and nutrition, education and financial inclusion," Dholpur district collector Neha Giri told PTI.Giri said that indicators in these key areas were improved in last one year, which paved the way for the ranking.She also said that as per the scheme guidelines, the district will have to submit a plan of action in a fortnight.Under the Aspirational Districts initiative, the Niti Aayog is implementing a programme for providing additional allocation to districts that secure good rank.The Aayog has sent a letter in this regard to the state's chief secretary and the district collector. PTI SDA BAL