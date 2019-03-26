Niti Ayog, ABB organise workshop on AI for MSMEs

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Niti Aayog and ABB India Tuesday organised a workshop to discuss regulatory and financial concerns relating to adoption of Artificial Intelligence and automation technology by MSMEs.The workshop on manufacturing in the age of Artificial Intelligence was held here where industry and policymakers discussed various aspects of AI and automation adoption."At ABB Ability Innovation Center we have brought all stakeholders of MSME value chain to identify the roadblocks they face in growth, be it in business models, financing or skilled labour, and together find ways in which we can address the same using tools ranging from policy to technology."As India gets recognized as a global hub for AI technologies and Industry 4.0 reshapes global manufacturing in the coming decades, we look at companies like ABB with a legacy of global technology leadership to lead this revolution by enabling our vibrant MSME base," said Anna Roy, Senior Adviser, Niti Aayog.The workshop deliberated upon exploring innovative business and economic models to accelerate technology adoption by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while optimizing costs.Last year, Niti Aayog and ABB had signed a statement of intent to support the government to realise its 'Make in India' vision through advanced manufacturing technologies that incorporate the latest developments in robotics and AI. PTI RSN BALBAL