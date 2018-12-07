Niti launches global hackathon on AI-powered solutions

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Government think tank Niti Aayog has partnered with Perlin, a Singapore-based artificial intelligence firm, to launch a global hackathon for developing solutions aimed at creating social and economic impact in the country. The Aayog is inviting developers, students, start-ups and companies to develop AI applications to make significant positive social and economic impact for India, a statement said. The objective of this hackathon, the statement said, is to promote awareness and subsequently develop solutions that deliver the twin benefit of efficient computing to address the infrastructure challenges. Niti Aayog organised its first hackathon, 'MoveHack' in August, on the sidelines of the Global Mobility Summit 2018, with the aim of garnering cutting-edge mobility applications. Over 2,000 submissions were received of which Top 10 teams were awarded at the summit. The hackathon will be run in two stages with stage one ending on January 15, 2019 and stage two, which will only include shortlisted participants from the previous stage, will conclude on March 15, 2019. PTI BKS MR