Niti V-C visits Jharia Coal Fields in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tuesday visited Jharia Coal Fields in Jharkhand as part of the High Level Committee on Mines, Minerals and Coal to recommend structural reforms in these sectors. "Had a detailed discussion with officials of BCCL, CCL & CIL in #Dhanbad today on measures to augment coal production in India and early implementation of the #Jharia Master Plan," Kumar said in a tweet. The Niti Aayog vice-chairman further said he also visited the Jharia Rehabilitation site at Belgaria in Dhanbad to assess the status of rehabilitation work for the affected families in the area. PTI BKS HRS