Nitish assures PM of winning all 40 LS seats in Bihar

Patna, Mar 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday vowed to win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats of the state for the NDA to bring back Narendra Modi as the prime minister. "People have turned up at the rally in very large numbers. The Lok Sabha polls are impending...I want to assure you (Modi) that we will win 40 out of 40 seats in Bihar. This is our resolve," Kumar said while addressing a rally at Gandhi Maidan here. Kumar also congratulated the prime minister, the Army and the Indian Air Force on taking "effective action" against terror outfits and those promoting terrorism. Indian Air Force fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's training camp deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. The strike came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that killed 40 troopers. There is no question of compromising on the issue of terrorism, Kumar said, adding that the government would ensure all possible steps to counter it. Kumar also praised the Modi government and the military for forcing Pakistan to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Radha Mohan Singh were present at the rally besides a clutch of leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupendra Yadav and state BJP chief Nityanand Rai. Kumar also assured the prime minister that the work for constructing toilets for every household would be completed by October 2, 2019, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In a veiled attack on opposition RJD, Kumar said there were people who amassed wealth after coming to power. "What we did after coming to power and what they did after coming to power is known to people," Kumar, whose JD (U) broke ties with the RJD over allegations of corruption against the then deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of party supremo Lalu Yadav, said. The Bihar CM asked people to be wary of those who are more interested in getting 'mewa' (power, position and money) instead of doing 'sewa' (service). Lauding the work done by the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state, Kumar enumerated various welfare schemes rolled out for the poor.