Nitstone Finserv Opens its First Retail Branch

BENGALURU, November 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Nitstone Finserv, a Bengaluru - India headquartered NBFC, announced today the opening of its first retail branch. With this endeavour, Nitstone is focusing on improving its professional efficiency by providing services both online and offline and aiming to provide the best customer experience at the branch.Nitstone Finserv started operations in July, after receiving a nod from the RBI, to take care of the financial requirements of various segments of the society in Bangalore. And soon it will be followed by branches in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai during the current financial year and the company has a nationwide expansion plan in the coming years.On the opening of the branch, Mr Govindankutty Edaden, Executive Vice President, Nitstone Finserv, said, "Delighted to announce the opening of our first retail branch. It is a testimony to making a difference in people's lives with our loan lending services. This sector is large, challenging and has great opportunities for an NBFC dedicated on this mission. We strongly believe that though the digital branch is in tune with the aspirations of our millennial customers, the importance of a traditional medium cannot be ignored. Hence, we have set up our first branch."Financial inclusion continues to be a significant challenge in India, not only for the poor but also the aspirational middle-class as well as for the millions of micro and small enterprises. The opening of Nitstone's full-scale operational branch will enable it to be a full-service financial institution to its customers.About Nitstone Finserv Nitstone Finserv Private Limited is a technologically equipped NBFC taking a radical approach to lending and financing. From unprecedented products and tools to faster service, we are all about helping our consumers get ahead, grow and find success.Whether they are looking to finance their personal needs, education, buy consumer durables or ascend in/start their business, we promise to empower our consumers to accomplish the goals they set and achieve financial greatness and growth.