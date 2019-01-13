Niyogi Books launches Hindi imprint

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Niyogi Books has launched a new imprint Bahuvachan dedicated to Hindi titles.The first 12 books under this imprint are illustrated titles, which have already been published in English. These books range across diverse subjects - from biographies to travel and food to culture."Through this imprint, we celebrate Hindi which has become a global language today, upholding the banner for the multilingual nation that India is. Bahuvachan endeavours to further consolidate our ethos of bringing fine publishing within reach," said Bikash De Niyogi, publisher of Niyogi Books."I love all languages. My mother tongue is Dogri, my national language Hindi, and my official language English. I would request you all to not disapprove of any language, but rather be supportive of all," Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh said after launching the imprint.In January 2018, the publishing house had launched three imprints for fiction, non-fiction and translated titles.The initial titles under Bahuvachan include books on M F Husain, Bismillah Khan, Zohra Segal, Sariska and Kumbh Mela. PTI ZMN RBRB