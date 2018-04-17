NL-FARMER-APP

Nagaland govt launches mobile app for farmers

Kohima, Apr 17 (PTI) Nagaland government today launched an interactive mobile app through which farmers can seek solutions to their problems and know about diseases of plants.

Agriculture Minister G. Kaito Aye launched the NagaFarmDoctor, an app for android phones.

The state Department of Agriculture, has developed the app with two features ? an interactive part where farmers can submit their queries, and the other part where they can view information about diseases of plants, an official of the department said.

The app also has a feature by which farmers can interact with one another, as can be done in WhatsApp.

The minister also encouraged department officials to visit remote villages and help farmers achieve self-sufficiency. PTI NBS NBS