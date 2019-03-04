scorecardresearch
NLC India commissions entire 500 MW solar power projects in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) NLC India Monday said it has commissioned the entire 500 MW solar power projects in Tamil Nadu. "The balance 200 MW of solar PV power projects, out of 500 MW solar PV power projects which was under implementation in the state of Tamil Nadu, have been commissioned," the company said in a filing to BSE. "With this, the entire 500 MW solar power projects in the state of Tamil Nadu have been commissioned," the filing said. NLC India, a Navratna company under the coal ministry, has a total power generation capacity of 4,731 MW, according to its website. It said NLC India has moved from only lignite mining and power generation company to become an energy firm. PTI SID RVKRVK

