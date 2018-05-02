NLFs Q4 profit down 24% at Rs 68 cr

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) State-owned National Fertilisers Ltd today reported 24 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 67.68 crore for the quarter ended March 31, on higher operational expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 89.01 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 2,126.23 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 1,870.58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit surged to Rs 212.77 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 208.16 crore in the previous year.

Total income went up to Rs 9,024.63 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 7,687.95 crore in the previous year. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL