NLU terms as 'incorrect' reports of topper skipping convocation to protest against CJI

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The National Law University (NLU) on Monday termed as "incorrect" news reports that one of its LLM toppers gave the convocation a miss as she did not want to take the gold medal from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The varsity clarified that the topper, Surbhi Karwa, was to receive medal from the chief secretary of the Delhi government and not from the CJI. "As university, we are highly perturbed over this instance as it had caused an unnecessary inconvenience to the CJI (Ranjan Gogoi)," the vice-chancellor of NLU said in a press statement. The news item appears to be based on "incorrect facts and information", the university said, adding that "no medal was to be awarded to the LLM topper by the CJI and nor did the university ever make any such communication to any student including Karwa". A controversy erupted after media reports claimed that Karwa gave the convocation a miss to protest against the way the apex court handled the sexual harassment complaint of its former employee against the CJI. PTI SJK RKS CK