NMCG to work on Ganga tributaries to scale up afforestation

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has signed an MoU with the HCL Foundation to work on tributaries of Ganga--Hindon and Yamuna--and in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in order to scale up the afforestation drive, an official statement said Monday.The NMCG is committed towards afforestation and conservation of the Ganga Basins ecosystem and its indigenous flora and fauna, it said. "To scale up the momentum in this direction, NMCG also signed an MoU with the HCL Foundation to work on tributaries of Ganga, - Hindon and Yamuna and increase forest cover in parts of UP and Uttarakhand," the statement said.The two organisations will work for sensitisation and awareness programs on forest and environment conservation, urban and peri-urban afforestation under the urban forest model of HCL foundation, mass afforestation on government allotted land and creation of urban forests, it said. The organisations will also try to ensure plantation success rate of 60 to 70 per cent at the end of 10 years from the date of signing of the MoU. PTI DMB BUN SRY