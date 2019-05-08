NMDC cautions against fake recruitment notice

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) State-owned miner NMDC Ltd Wednesday cautioned against a fake recruitment notice for the post of executive trainees.NMDC has observed that some websites have hosted recruitment notice about 'NMDC Executive Trainees Recruitment 2019', the PSU said in a statement."This is to inform that it is a fake news that is being spread through websites and social media with malicious intent. All concerned are requested to beware of such mischievous act aiming to deceive the innocent by fraudulent means and hence do not pay any attention or act upon it," the company said.NMDC said that it has not issued any such notification pertaining to the recruitment of executive trainees on any website or newspaper."NMDC does not take any responsibility for public responding to/applying against such fake posts," the company added.According to its website, NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 30 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines. PTI ABI BAL