NMDC iron ore production at 15.47 MT in Apr-Oct

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) State-owned miner NMDC Monday said it has produced 15.47 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in April-October this fiscal.The company produced 9.64 MT iron ore from its mines in Chhattisgarh, while its production from Karnataka mines stood at 5.83 MT, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.The PSU sold 16.55 MT of iron ore during the April-October period, NMDC said.Production and sales figures of iron ore are provisional, it added.Iron ore is the main ingredient used in making steel.NMDC is the country's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 30 million tonnes of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines, according to company's website.The company is involved in the exploration of wide range of minerals, including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten and graphite, it said. PTI SID BAL