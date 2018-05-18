NMDC Limited bags awards for corporate social responsibility

By H S Rao

London, May 18 (PTI) Indias largest iron ore mining company NMDC Limited has bagged a prestigious award given by a leading global energy information provider in corporate social responsibility category.

This is the first time since inception of S&P Global PLATTS Global Metals Award, an Indian Company bagged an award in this category.

N Baijendra Kumar, IAS, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited received the coveted award during a ceremony held here.

S&P Global Platts is the leading independent provider of information, benchmark prices and analytics for the energy and commodities markets. It has been in existence for over 100 years.

The S&P Global Platts Global Metals Award recognizes top performers ? industry leaders and innovators.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award recognises the organization that best demonstrates leadership, commitment to action and real-world social impact on social responsibility of corporate business entity.

NMDC is the largest iron ore mining company in India.

With iron ore production of around 35 million tonnes per annum, it has a domestic market share of about 25 per cent (non-captive category). PTI HSR NSA NSA