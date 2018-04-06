NMDC makes no changes in iron ore prices for April

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The countrys largest iron ore miner NMDC has left the prices of higher grade iron (lumps) unchanged at Rs 3,000 per tonne for the current month.

The prices of iron ore fines too remained unaltered at Rs 2,660 per tonne for April.

The prices exclude royalty, DMF (District Mineral Fund), NMET (National Mineral Exploration Trust), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes.

In March, the state owned firm had slashed prices of higher grade iron (lumps) by Rs 100 to Rs 3,000 per tonne.

It had also reduced the prices for iron ore fines, which are inferior grade ore, by Rs 100 to Rs 2,660 per tonne.

Iron ore is the main ingredient used in making steel. NMDC produces about 30 million tonnes of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines.

The company is involved in the exploration of wide range of minerals, including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, beach sands etc. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL