NMDC mgmt inks pact with Unions Federation on workmen salaries revision

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) State-run miner NMDC said Saturday that decks were cleared for revision of salaries of its workers as a bipartite agreement was signed between the company's management and Unions Federation.Revision in the salaries of thousands of workmen working in Bailadila andDonimalai mines and other units of NMDC is cleared, a company statement said.The agreement on wage revision 2017 was signed at the bipartite meeting of the NMDC management and Federation of Unions organised on Thursday in Kolkata.N Baijendra Kumar, CMD, and other functional directors represented the NMDC management. Gurudas Das Gupta, President; S Q Zama, General Secretary; RDCP Rao, Vice-president of NMDC Workers Federation along with Presidents and Secretaries of all NMDC's recognised unions represented the All India NMDC Workers Federation.This has paved the way for increase in salary of NMDC workmen, the company added. PTI KKS MKJ