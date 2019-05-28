NMDC Q4 profit rises 31 pc to Rs 1,453 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) State-owned miner NMDC Tuesday reported an over 31 per cent rise in standalone profit at Rs 1,453.77 crore for quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 1,105.85 crore in the year-ago quarter, NMDC said in a filing to the BSE. Total income during the March quarter declined to Rs 3,839.40 crore from Rs 4,053.16 crore in January-March 2018, the statement said. Total expenses for the latest quarter also fell to Rs 1,641.65 crore from Rs 2,059.84 crore in the year-ago period. The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is country's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 30 million tonnes of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines. PTI ABIMKJ