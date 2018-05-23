NMDC raises lump ore rate by Rs 150 a tonne

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Countrys largest iron ore miner NMDC today said it has raised the price of lump ore by Rs 150 to Rs 3,050 per tonne.

The rate of fines was also hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 2,660 per tonne.

On April 18, the state-run firm had fixed the rate of lump ore at Rs 2,900 per tonne and of fines at Rs 2,560 per tonne.

The new rates are with effect from May 23, 2018, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

The current prices exclude royalty, DMF (District Mineral Fund), NMET (National Mineral Exploration Trust), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, it said.

Iron ore is the main ingredient for making steel. NMDC produces about 30 million tonne of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines.

The company is involved in the exploration of wide range of minerals including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, beach sands etc.