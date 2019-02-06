NMDC reaches agreement with unions on pay revision

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) NMDC Wednesday said it has reached an agreement with worker unions over wage revision and other benefits for the next five years. "Today (Wednesday), the tripartite agreement for revision of pay scales and other benefits was arrived in a meeting in New Delhi. The 10th pay revision of NMDC unionised category workmen wage agreement signed today," NMDC said in a statement. However, the company did not provide the details of wage revision. In NMDC, pay scales and other benefits of workmen are revised every five years. Last time, the pay revision was effective from January 1 2012. Therefore, the pay revision was due with effect from January 1, 2017. The agreement was signed in the presence of leaders of the All India NMDC Workers Federation led by Vice-President R D Tripathi. The meeting was also attended by another Vice-President R D C P Rao, Director (Personnel) Sandeep Tula (NMDC management representative) and other senior government officers. NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar said the revision would boost the morale of the employees and would also go a long way in improving production, productivity and profits of NMDC. The company is the country's largest iron ore producer, producing about 30 million tonne from three fully mechanised mines. It is involved in the exploration of wide range of minerals, including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, and gypsum. PTI ABI HRS