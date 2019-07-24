No ads on FOBs which don't have lifts: Noida CEO

Noida (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Private operators who built and are maintaining over a dozen foot over bridges (FOBs) here have been asked to remove advertisements from their structures for not having lifts, the Noida Authority said on Wednesday. The instructions to immediately remove the advertisements from these FOBs were issued following a review meeting chaired by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. "Advertisements from such FOBs which are not following guidelines mentioned in the contract, like having lifts, be immediately removed. On inspection, 13 such FOBs have been found which will face the action," an official said. The CEO directed the officials to identify the contractors and agencies of those FOBs which are under construction but running behind schedule. "Deposit money of all such contractors and agencies concerned is to be forfeited and they be blacklisted," she said, according to the official. Maheshwari, who assumed the Noida Authority CEO post recently, called for a policy for awarding advertisement rights on unipoles and "as far as possible prefer LED screen-based advertising sites". "There should not be advertisement at sites which have not been allowed by the authority. All illegal hoardings should be removed, those still advertising after due date be issued penalty," she said. The FOBs from where advertisements were removed by Wednesday night included those on Mater Plan 1 Road between Sector 10 and 21, on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 128, on Zonal Road number 6, on DSC Road near Aghapur village, near Fortis Hospital between Sector 62 and 63, Film City in Sector 16A, DSC Road in front of Botanical Garden Metro Station, officials said. PTI KIS INDIND