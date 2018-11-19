No anti-incumbency against BJP due to good work of MP govt: Sushma Swaraj

Jabalpur (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Monday said there was no anti-incumbency in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh due to good governance under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.MP goes to polls on November 28, and counting of votes will be taken up on December 11."The BJP is not facing anti-incumbency in MP as the state government took decisions in public interest which quelled anti-incumbency," she said."The BJP government in MP has earnestly worked for people and implemented flawless welfare policies," she said, adding that the state's people had faith in the ruling party.She also hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and claimed his "indecisive" leadership, on going it alone or forging poll alliances, had put his party in a "tight spot".Swaraj dubbed Gandhi's visits to temples and homes of Dalits as politics of "appeasement".She claimed the BJP had a clear vision in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi led at the national level and Chouhan was in the driver's seat in MP.Swaraj is a Lok Sabha member from Vidisha in MP. PTI COR LAL MAS BNM GVS