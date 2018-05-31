No bids received for Air India stake sale: Govt

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The govt today said no bids have been received for the strategic disinvestment of Air India.

The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest ended today.

"As informed by the Transaction Adviser, no response has been received for the Expression of Interest floated for the strategic disinvestment of Air India," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a tweet.

"Further course of action will be decided appropriately," it added.

EY is the transaction advisor for the process. PTI SAN RAM MKJ MKJ