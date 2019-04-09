No chance of alliance with Cong in Punjab: AAP sources

(Eds: Adding more inputs) New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) There is no possibility of any alliance with the Congress in Punjab and senior party leaders have convinced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not to form a coalition with the grand old party in Delhi and other states, AAP sources said. The party sources said senior AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Manish Sisodia met Kejriwal and convinced the AAP supremo not to form an alliance with the Congress even in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, who was still hopeful.A meeting of the party's Punjab unit was also held Tuesday at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia and the three names of candidates who would contest from Punjab were decided."The names for Bathinda, Khadoor Sahib and Ludhiana would be announced in the next one or two days," the sources said.They said there is no possibility of any alliance with the Congress Punjab and the party is internally working on a possible three-state equation of alliance with the grand old party in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.Sisodia held the meeting at his residence with AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema.The party has till now declared the names of candidates for 10 of the 13 seats. Polling will be held in Punjab in single phase on May 19 and results will be announced on May 23. PTI UZM KJ