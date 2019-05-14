No chances for non-BJP, non-Cong "third front" post LS polls: Stalin

Chennai, May 14 (PTI) DMK President MK Stalin Tuesdaysaid he saw no chances for a non-BJP, non-Congress "thirdfront" post Lok Sabha polls, but a decision could be taken only after May 23, the counting day.Stalin's remarks come a day after TRS supremo andTelangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao, who has beenpushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regionalparties, called on the DMK chief here.Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, said Raohad not visited the state for forging alliances. "He did not come to form alliances. He came to Tamil Nadu to offer prayers in various temples and on that basis,sought an appointment with me for a courtesy call. That isall," he told reporters here.Rao had earlier visited the Sri Ranganatha Temple atSrirangam before meeting Stalin.Asked about the possibility of a "third front" sans BJPand Congress, the DMK leader said, "It doesn't seem to me that there is a chance for that." "However, that will be decided only after counting on May23," he added. PTI SA ROH DVDV