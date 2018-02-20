No change in foodgrain prices

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) Prices of all commodities remained unchanged in the wholesale foodgrain market here today.

Following are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities (rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwise):Thoor Dal Rs 7,200, Urad Dal Rs 6,700, Moong Dal Rs 7,300, Gram Dal Rs 5,200, Sugar Rs 3,600, Wheat Rs 2,600, Maida (90 kg) Rs 2,400 and Sooji (90 kg) Rs 3,000. PTI RBS RBS