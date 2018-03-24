scorecardresearch
No change in foodgrain prices

Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) Prices of all commodities remained unchanged in the wholesale foodgrain market here today. Following are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities (rates in rupees per quintal, unless stated otherwise):Thoor Dal Rs 7,200, Urad Dal Rs 6,700, Moong Dal Rs 7,200, Gram Dal Rs 4,900, Sugar Rs 3,500, Wheat Rs 2,700, Maida (90 kg) Rs 2,600 and Sooji (90 kg) Rs 3,000. PTI mvv MVV

