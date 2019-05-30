No change in party leadership in state: Rajasthan AICC in-charge

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande Wednesday rejected speculations about changes in the leadership in the state in the wake of Congress' debacle in the Lok Sabha elections."There will be no change in the party leadership in the state," he said.The ruling Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year, could not win even a single seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.This gave rise to speculation in political circles that the Congress might effect some changes in leadership in the state. When asked about the resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Pande told reporters that he had no such information.In a purported press release, circulated on social media on Sunday, kataria announced to resign as the minister following the lok sabha election results.However, chief minister's office and raj bhawan did not confirm any resignation and the minister is also not reachable.Pande was in the city for the Congress state executive committee meeting. The committee passed a resolution expressing faith and confidence in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who has offered to quit as party president taking responsibility for the defeat. PTI SDA TIRTIR