No change of guard ceremony on Sundays due to extreme hot weather condition

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be temporally discontinued on Sundays due to extreme weather conditions, according to an official statement issued Thursday.The ceremony, however, will continue on every Saturday at its original timings from 10 am to 10.40 am (November 15 to March 14) and from 8 am to 8.40 am (March 15 to November 14), it said. A request to witness the change of guard ceremony can be made online through https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/rbvisit_cog.aspx. The ceremony will be temporally discontinued from this Sunday, the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.