No classes being held in decrepit parts of 21 KVs found unsafe in structural audit: Authorities

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Thursday said no classes were being conducted in decrepit parts of 21 Kendriya Vidyalayas after their decades-old buildings were found unsafe in an audit ordered by the HRD Ministry.The structural audit found these school buildings fully or partially unsafe."No classes are being conducted in the unsafe portion of the 'vidyalaya' (school) buildings. Based on the availability of safe classes in the building, classes of primary, secondary and higher secondary departments are being operated at different times," the KVS said in a statement."As per the instructions of the HRD Ministry, structural audit of the buildings of Kendriya Vidyalayas, which are more than 10 years old, was conducted in view of the safety of the students and 21 school buildings were indicated fully or partially unsafe, which required special repairs or replacement," it added.The maximum of these buildings found unsafe in the audit are in Maharashtra (8), followed by Assam (3). Of the eight in Maharashtra, three were constructed in the 1960s.Two buildings each are in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and one each in Tripura, Meghalaya, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim."Necessary action for special repair or replacement work is being taken," the KVS said.