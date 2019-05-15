No "cognisable offence" against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi: police tells court

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police Wednesday told a city court that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a complaint against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. In an action taken report filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, the police said Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the Prime Minister for which a suit may be filed. It told the court that "no police action was made out". "As per the contents of the complaint no cognisable offence is made out. Rahul Gandhi made the defamatory statement against PM Narendra Modi for which a defamatory suit may be filed by the individual against whom the statement was made," the police said in the action taken report (ATR).The court had on April 26 directed the police to file an ATR on a plea seeking registration of FIR against the Congress President. The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice. PTI UK URD DVDV