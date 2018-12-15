No competition to Modi as PM: Jaitley tells Yuva Morcha members

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) As the recent assembly election results highlighted the increasing challenge from the opposition in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asserted Saturday that there is no comparison or competition to Narendra Modi as prime minister.Addressing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers, he said the youth wing of the BJP should ensure the party again forms the government at the Centre under the "dynamic and able leadership" of the prime minister."In today's political scenario, there is no comparison or competition to Narendra Modi ji as prime minister leading India on the road to development," a BJYM statement quoted Jaitley as saying.Taking a dig at the opposition for not putting forth a PM candidate yet, he said let them first sort out the leadership issue and project the leader against Modi."It is indeed an honour to have a decisive prime minister, Narendra Modi, who works with the sole agenda of India First," Jaitley added.He emphasised the need to publicise the work of the Modi government at the grassroots level.Jaitley also urged the youthwing office-bearers to reach out to every person who have been benefitted by the schemes of the government.BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal, National General Secretary Murlidhar Rao and Bhupendra Yadav also addressed the over 1,000 Yuva Morcha activists gathered from across the country.BJYM's national president and BJP MP Poonam Mahajan presided over the workshop. She said the BJYM will carry out campaigns at the grassroots level and on the social media. PTI PR PR ABHABHABH