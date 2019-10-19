No compromise in Ayodhya case, hope verdict will be based on evidence and not faith: Madani

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's chief Maulana Arshad Madani on Saturday said no compromise will be acceptable in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, and hoped that the Supreme Court verdict would be based on evidence and not faith. At the meeting of the central executive committee of the Jamiat, Madani also claimed that "people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are scared" and there is a feeling of "mistrust" prevailing due to the current situation. There is an attempt to end the constitutional traditions so that new history can be written, he was quoted as saying by a Jamiat statement. Referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Madani said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has full faith that the judiciary's decision will be based on evidence and witnesses, and not on faith. On the reported offer by the Sunni Waqf Board to drop its claim in the case as part of a settlement, he said, "The head of the Waqf Board is not the owner of the land, but a caretaker. We will not accept any compromise in this matter. Whatever the court decides, we will accept it. '' At the meeting, Madani opposed the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the NRC that Indian citizenship will be granted to Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees beforehand with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. "It is clear from Amit Shah's statement that his thinking is against Article 14-15 of the Constitution which talk about equality and prohibit discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth," he alleged. Referring to Article 370, Madani said the matter is in court and "we have full faith that justice will be done to Kashmiris". PTI ASK RT