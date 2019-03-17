No compromise on NC contesting 3 seats in Kashmir Valley: Omar on pre-poll alliance with Cong

Srinagar, Mar 17 (PTI) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Sunday said his party was open to a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir if his party were to get to contest the three seats in the valley. "We have had a proposal for an alliance but we have made it clear that National Conference will field its candidates on the three Lok Sabha seats in the valley," Abdullah told reporters at a party function in Khanabal in Anantnag district. The former chief minister said he has conveyed to the Congress his party's willingness to discuss the other three seats -- two in Jammu and one in Ladakh region -- of the state. "Let us see what response we get from them," he added. The parliamentary board of the National Conference is scheduled to meet here on Monday to discuss the probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state. PTI MIJ SMNSMN