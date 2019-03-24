No conflict of interest between Cong and Gathbandhan in UP: Sr party leader Pradeep Mathur

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI) Senior UP Congress leader Pradeep Mathur Sunday claimed that there is no conflict of interest between the Congress and the Gathbandhan (the anti-BJP alliance), and the main target is to defeat the BJP."The main target of the Congress and the Gathbandhan (anti-BJP alliance) is to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, and both the parties are going for the same target. We have no conflict of interests. Our target is to defeat the Modi government and form a UPA government in Delhi," Mathur told PTI.Another important target for the party is to form a Congress government in UP in 2022, Mathur, a four-time MLA from Mathura, said. "We have our star general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whose recent Ganga Yatra was a success," he added.Asked to comment on the recent remarks of Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had embarked on a picnic, the veteran leader said, "Prime Minister Modi is on a picnic virtually everyday. He spent most of the time in the last five years travelling abroad. Apart from this, huge amount of money has been spent on publicity."He also alleged that cleaning of the river Ganga, as claimed by the BJP, has not been done. Cleanliness is also missing from places of religious importance and pilgrimage in the state like Mathura, Kashi and Ayodhya.Instead of raising questions on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the BJP should respond to revelations made in the diary of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, Mathur said.The Congress had on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top brass by Yeddyurappa.The allegation was based on photocopies of BSY's purported diary which was submitted to the Income Tax (I-T) department on Saturday, but was dismissed as a "forgery document" and a "set of loose papers". PTI NAV IJT