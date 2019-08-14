No customary exchange of sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers on Pak I-day

Attari (Amritsar), Aug 14 (PTI) Amid its country's anger over revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by India, Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday gave a miss to its customary, independence day practice of exchanging sweets with India's Border Security Force at Attari-Wagah border.Pakistani Rangers traditionally used to offer sweets to their Indian counterpart BSF on August 14, the Pakistan's Independence day. The gesture is reciprocated by the BSF a day later on August 15, the Indian Independence Day.Two days ago on Eid-ul-Adha, Pakistani Rangers on the border declined to accept sweets from the BSF personnel.Both BSF and Pak Rangers have been following the tradition of exchanging sweets and gifts on festivals like Diwali and Eid, as well as on their respective independence days. Indian soldiers also offer sweets to Pak Rangers on the Republic Day.PTI JMS CHS RAXRAX