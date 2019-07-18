No-deal Brexit to spark year-long UK recession: govt forecaster

Specials
London, Jul 18 (AFP) Britain will slide into a year-long recession should it leave the European Union without a deal with Brussels, the government's official forecaster said Thursday."The UK enters a year-long recession in the fourth quarter of 2019" should Britain depart the bloc on October 31 with a "no-deal, no-transition Brexit", the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted in a report. AFP NSA
