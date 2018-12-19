No defence firm blacklisted in last three years: govt

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The government Wednesday said no defence firm or entity has been blacklisted in the last three years.Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, however, said business dealings with a company called M/s Offset India Solutions (P) Ltd and its group companies and functionaries have been suspended with effect from January 5, 2018.Bhamre said suspension of business dealings with Leonardo S.p.A, formerly known as Finmeccanica Group, has been extended with effect from May 1, 2017.The UPA government had initiated the punitive measures against the company in the wake of the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal scam.Asked whether the government has taken any decision to do away with blacklisting of companies engaged in supply of defence equipment and materials on petty issues, he replied in the negative. Bhamre also referred to guidelines issued by the government for penalties in business dealings with defence entities, which came into effect from November 2016, and subsequent decision to review existing cases of suspension, ban and blacklisting of vendors.The minister said restrictions in dealings with M/s IAI and M/s Rafael have been removed with effect from April 4, 2018.He also said restrictions on business dealings with M/s Denel group of South Africa have been removed with effect from September 5, 2018. PTI MPB RT